Stocks In Play

( MENAFN - Baystreet) 8/9/2024 - 10:50 AM EST - Cineplex : Released its results for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The company entertained 8.7 million moviegoers and generated total revenues of $277.3 million. Delivered Per Patron of $13.11 and Concession Revenues Per Patron of $9.56, both all-time quarterly records. Cineplex Inc. shares T are trading up $0.13 at $9.10.

