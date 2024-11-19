Uranium Energy Shares Slide On Succession Of New CFO

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Uranium Corp (NYSE: UEC) shares sagged Friday, on the announcement that Josephine Man has joined the Company and will be succeeding Pat Obara as Treasurer and Chief Officer, effective October 1.

Mr. Obara, who joined the Company in 2006, will be stepping down from his current role as Chief Financial Officer on October 1, after the filing of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the current fiscal year and will continue with the Company as Senior Vice-President, Administration.

CEO Amir Adnani stated: "On behalf of the board of directors and the entire Uranium Energy team, I would like to thank Pat for his leadership that has helped build Uranium Energy to where it is today. Throughout, he has demonstrated a level of steadfast dedication to the Company and its shareholders. Joining the Company shortly after its inception, Pat has had a tremendous impact on the Company, with his tireless work and financial stewardship leaving an enduring legacy that is embedded in our corporate identity. It has been nothing but an honor to work with Pat over the last 18 years and I look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role."

UEC shares opened Friday lower by nine cents, or 1.8%, to $4.46.

