U.S. Inflation Figures Due Next Week

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Monthly U.S. budget (July)

Featured

KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) (Q2) EPS of 11 cents, compared to 17 cents in the prior-year quarter. Monday (NASDAQ: MNDY) (Q2) EPS for gain of one cent, compared to loss of 17 cents in the prior-year quarter. National Steel Company (NYSE:SID) (Q2) EPS for loss of 26 cents, compared to gain of four cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada

Economic Lookahead

Building Permits (June) The total monthly value of building permits in Canada decreased 12.2% to $11.7 billion in May.

Featured Earnings

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of 18 cents, compared to loss of 19 cents the prior-year quarter. Calibre Mining Corp. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of three cents, compared to gain of one cent in the prior-year quarter. Barrick Gold Corporation (T) (Q2) EPS of 27 cents, compared to 19 cents the prior-year quarter. Dynacor Group Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of nine cents, compared to 13 cents in the prior-year quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS for $1.58, compared to $1.50 the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

NFIB optimism index (July)

Producer Price Index (July)

Featured Earnings

Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) (Q2) EPS of $4.59, compared to $4.65 in the prior-year quarter. Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) (Q2) EPS of 10 cents, compared to five cents to the prior-year quarter. Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) (Q2) EPS of 28 cents, compared to 54 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada

Featured Earnings

Aimia Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of 39 cents, compared to loss of nine cents the prior-year quarter. AirBoss of America Corp. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of four cents, compared to loss of 18 cents in the prior-year quarter. AutoCanada Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS for gain of 57 cents, compared to loss of 10 cents the prior-year quarter. Cargojet Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of $1.04, compared to $1.86 in the prior-year quarter. Franco-Nevada Corporation (T) (Q2) EPS for $1.58, compared to $1.50 the prior-year quarter. Wednesday U.S. Economic Lookahead

Consumer price index (July)

Featured Earnings Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) (Q4) EPS of 70 cents, compared to $1.01 in the prior-year quarter. Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) (Q1) EPS of $1.08, compared to $1.28 in the prior-year quarter. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) (Q2) EPS of 12 cents, compared to $1.88 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Featured Earnings Africa Oil Corp. (T) (Q2) EPS of seven cents, compared to two cents in the prior-year quarter. Boralex Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of eight cents, compared to 53 cents in the prior-year quarter. CAE Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 21 cents, compared to 12 cents in the prior-year quarter. Hydro One Limited (T.H) (Q2) EPS of 48 cents, compared to 49 cents in the prior-year quarter. Metro Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of $1.35, compared to 91 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead Weekly Jobless Claims (August 10) Retail Sales (July) Import Price Index (July) Industrial Production (July) Business Inventories (June) Featured Earnings Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) (Q2) EPS of 65 cents, compared to 61 cents in the prior-year quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) (Q1) EPS of $1.91, compared to $2.47 in the prior-year quarter. Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) (Q3) EPS of $2.01, compared to $1.90 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead CREA Stats (July) National home sales climbed 3.7% month-over-month in June. Actual (not seasonally adjusted) monthly activity came in 9.4% below June 2023. Wholesale Trade (June) Wholesale sales (excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain) fell 0.8% to $82.2 billion in May. New Motor Vehicle Sales (June) Following a 5.3% increase in April, sales of motor vehicles fell 4.2% to $4.6 billion in May. A new retooling in an auto assembly plant in Ontario was mainly responsible for the decline Featured Earnings Sigma Lithium Corporation (T) (Q2) EPS for gain of 20 cents, compared to loss of eight cents in the prior-year quarter. Collective Mining Ltd. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of 10 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter. The Westaim Corporation (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of 10 cents, compared to gain of 17 cents in the prior-year quarter. Marimaca Copper Corp. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of two cents, compared to loss of three cents in the prior-year quarter. Friday U.S. Economic Lookahead



Consumer sentiment (prelim) (August)

Housing starts (July)

Building permits (July)

Business Inventories (July)

Featured Earnings Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) (Q2) EPS of 48 cents, compared to 51 cents in the prior-year quarter. Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) (Q2) EPS of 33 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: MSGE) (Q4) EPS for loss of 56 cents, compared to loss of 47 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Monthly Survey of Manufacturing (June) Manufacturing sales rose 0.4% in May, mainly on higher production of aerospace products and parts, as well as sales of food products.

Housing Starts (July) The total monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of housing starts for all areas in Canada decreased 9% in June (241,672 units) compared to May (264,929).

Canada's International Transactions in Securities (June) Foreign investment in Canadian securities surpassed Canadian investment in foreign securities for a second consecutive month in May. Non-resident investors acquired $20.9 billion of Canadian securities. Meanwhile, Canadian investors purchased a moderate $3.9 billion of foreign securities.