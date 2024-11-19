Half Of New Cars Sold In China Are Now Electric Or Hybrid

(MENAFN- Baystreet) More than half of all new sold in China are now fully electric or gas-electric hybrid models, according to a new report.

The China Passenger Car Association says that, for the first time ever, electric and hybrid vehicles have outsold traditional powered automobiles.

Classified as“new vehicles,” battery-powered and hybrid vehicles accounted for 51% of new passenger cars sold in China during July of this year. That's up from 36% a year ago.

Fully electric vehicles accounted for 28% of all vehicles sold within China during July, while hybrid vehicles represented 23% of all sales.

The latest data on electric and hybrid vehicle sales is important as China is the world's largest automotive market and the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases.

While sales of electric and hybrid vehicles are on the rise in China, overall automotive sales declined by 2.8% to 1.72 million units in July as the country's economy slows.

Still, the Chinese government in Beijing continues to offer supports and incentives to encourage the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles.

The adoption rate in China has far surpassed the U.S., where the penetration rate for electric and hybrid vehicles stood at 18% in this year's first quarter, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Association.











