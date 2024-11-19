Palantir And Disney Are Winners, AMAT, OMC And MRNA Are Not

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Last Friday, Palantir (PLTR) announced the transfer of its Class A stock to the (QQQ) from the New York Stock Exchange. Markets cheered, sending PLTR stock up by 11.14% on the day. This move forces passive funds tracking the tech-heavy to buy its stock.

PLTR has a good chance of trading toward $100.

In the entertainment sector, (DIS) is another winning stock. The firm reported revenue growth of 6.3% Y/Y to $22.57 billion. For FY 2025, it is forecasting high single-digit adjusted EPS growth. DIS stock gained 15% last week.

Omnicom Group (OMC) is on last Friday's losing stock list. OMC stock fell by 7.79%. In its Q3 report posted on Oct. 15, 2024, the firm reported a 7% increase in operating income ($600.1 million).

Moderna (MRNA) lost 7.34% last Friday and 19.18% in the last five days. Markets are deeply concerned that RFK Jr. leading the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services would hurt the vaccine market. If that happens, Moderna's potential revenue in vaccines and personalized cancer treatment will weaken. Chances are high that MRNA stock will trade below $30 in the coming months.

Moderna's peers, GSK (GSK), Novavax (NVAX), and BioNTech (BNTX), also traded lower.

