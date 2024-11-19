Asia Directionless After Powell Speech

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia markets were mixed Friday as Wall Street fell after U.S. Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated the central was in no rush to cut rates, with investors also assessing China and Japan economic data.

In Japan, the 225 regained 107.21 points, or 0.3%, to 38,642.91.

Separately, Japan on Friday reported its third-quarter expanded 0.3% year on year, snapping two straight quarters of year-on-year declines. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 0.2%, in line with Reuters poll estimates.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index ditched 9.47 points, or 0.1%, to 19,426.34.

Speaking in Dallas, Powell pointed out that strong U.S. economic growth will allow policymakers to take their time in deciding how far and how fast they should lower interest rates.

CHINA

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 dumped 70.79 points, or 1.8%, to 3,968.83.

In Asia, investors assessed key economic data from China on Friday, which included October numbers for retail sales, industrial production and urban unemployment.

China's retail sales rose more than expected in October, while industrial production and investment data missed forecasts.

The unemployment rate in cities fell to 5% in October, down from 5.1% in September.

In other markets

In Taiwan, the Taiex changed direction and gained 27.39 points, or 0.1%, to 22,742.77.

In Korea, the Kospi index fell two points, or 0.1%, to 2,416.86.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index inched up 6.54 points, or 0.2%, at 3,744.70.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 dropped 8.06 points, or 0.1%, to 12,684.88.

In Australia, the ASX 200 gathered 61.2 points, or 0.7%, to 8,285.15.











