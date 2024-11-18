Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The newly-appointed Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber takes constitutional oath before the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

KUWAIT - Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the repeated and systematic targeting of facilities, institutions and workers.

BEIRUT - Kuwait's fourth air bridge relief plane arrived in Beirut loaded with 40 tons of food and blankets.

KUWAIT - Kuwait's Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced busting an international drug trafficking ring selling narcotics and psychotropic substances in the country.

KUWAIT - Kuwait has a safe management of potable water and sewage, said acting director general of Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) Dr. Faisal Al-Humaidan.

KUWAIT - Kuwait Fire Force announced death of one worker and injury of another in an explosion of a tank truck in Amghara scrapyard.

BEIRUT - At least 35 people have been killed and 143 others injured by Israeli occupation warplanes attacks on some areas in Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

WASHINGTON - The United States imposed sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers and related entities over violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. (end) ibi