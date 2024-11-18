Gevo To Participate In Fireside Chat With H.C. Wainwright

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, (NASDAQ: GEVO), announced today that Lindsay Fitzgerald, Gevo's Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs, and Dr. Eric Frey, Gevo's Vice President of Finance and Strategy, will participate in a fireside chat with H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 4:00pm ET.

Investors and other persons interested in participating in the event must register using the below.

Registration Link:

About Gevo

Gevo's mission is to convert and biogenic carbon into sustainable fuels and chemicals with a net-zero or better carbon footprint. Gevo's innovative technology can be used to make a variety of products, including sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”), motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials. Gevo's business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities for these renewable fuels and other products. It currently runs one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas (“RNG”) facilities in the United States. It also owns the world's first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet (“ATJ”) fuels and chemicals. Gevo emphasizes the importance of sustainability by tracking and verifying the carbon footprint of their business systems through its Verity subsidiary.

For more information, see

