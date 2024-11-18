Min. Al-Huwailah: Social Initiatives Reflect Responsibility

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- of Social, Family and Childhood Affairs, Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah, said Monday that social initiatives reflect responsibility and encourage voluntary work, contributing to a sustainable and positive change.

Al-Huwailah's statement came on sidelines of a greening initiative launch at the Social Care Homes Complex with aim of beautifying its facilities and supporting voluntary work.

Participating in the initiative were college students, children of the homecare, Scout Association and a number of senior citizens.

The Minister underlined importance of continuing to support such initiatives to enhance life quality.

She hailed efforts of the "role models" who worked on the initiative.

Participants also painted the sidewalks surrounding the complex in an effort to create a more comfortable atmosphere for visitors. (end)

