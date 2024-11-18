UK Sanctions Iran's Air, Shipping Carriers Over Military Support To Russia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- The United Kingdom announced Monday fresh sanctions on Iran's national air and operators for the Islamic Republic's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia to be used against Ukraine.

"Iran's attempts to undermine global security are dangerous and unacceptable," Foreign Secretary David Lammy was quoted as saying in the statement issued by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

"Alongside our international partners, we were clear that any transfer of ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia would face a significant response.

"That's why today we are sanctioning Iran Air and the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines, in response to Iran's deliveries of ballistic missiles to Russia."

The Foreign Office stated that Iran's national airline, Iran Air, is subject to an asset freeze which will further restrict its direct, scheduled commercial air services to and from the UK, following financial sanctions imposed by the UK government.

As a state-owned airline, Iran Air, is sanctioned in response to the Government of Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia, following commitments outlined by the E3 in September.

It added that the UK is also announcing sanctions against the state-owned national shipping carrier of Iran, the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), and the Russian cargo ship, PORT OLYA-3 (IMO 9481910).

These measures include an asset freeze and shipping sanctions respectively, taken against both entities for their role in supporting the Iranian defense sector or transporting weapons to Russia for use on the battlefield in Ukraine.

"We reiterate our call on Iran to cease its support for Russia's illegal war in Ukraine which continues to bring devastation to the Ukrainian people. We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," Lammy concluded. (end)

