Associa’S Big Bike Giveaway Brings Joy To Communities Nationwide

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a heartfelt demonstration of community support and teamwork, Associa offices across the country have joined forces for their Big Bike Giveaway, assembling and donating bikes to children and families in need. The initiative, which kicked off last week and continues into this week, highlights Associa's commitment to giving back and creating meaningful connections within the communities it serves.

On November 7, the team at Associa Principal Management Group of Houston gathered to assemble 75 bikes in just four hours. These bikes will be distributed through the Houston Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program , bringing smiles to underprivileged children and their families throughout the area.

"I'm always proud of our team's hard work and dedication, but today, I'm especially moved by the positive impact they continue to make,” said Harold Albaugh, Branch Vice President of Associa PMG in Houston.“Their commitment to giving back and supporting the Houston community truly shines."

The momentum continued November 13 at Associa's Client Shared Services Center in Richardson, Texas, where over 400 bikes were assembled with the help of employees and more than 10 partner organizations, including Toys for Tots and the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County . The event featured news coverage, food, and raffle prizes, fostering a celebratory atmosphere as employees came together to make a difference.

The Big Bike Giveaway is part of Associa's ongoing philanthropic efforts to support underprivileged families and foster community engagement. This initiative exemplifies the company's core values of teamwork, generosity, and social responsibility.

“These events reflect what Associa is all about: creating opportunities to bring people together and make a meaningful impact,” said President and CEO, John Carona.“Through efforts like the Big Bike Giveaway, we are not only helping children and families but also building stronger, more connected communities.”

The Big Bike Giveaway will continue in various locations across the country over the next week, ensuring that even more children will have the chance to experience the joy and freedom of owning a bike.

About Associa:



With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 15,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 45 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. Through Associa Supports Kids, Associa is committed to promoting the health, safety, and well-being of children and families across the country. To learn more, please visit .

About Associa Supports Kids (ASK):

Associa Supports Kids is a philanthropic initiative by Associa that promotes the health, safety, and well-being of children and families. Through programs that provide resources, education, and activities, ASK is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of children and their communities.

