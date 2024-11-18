Amir Participates In G20 Summit
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani participated today in the G20 Summit 2024, which is being held under the slogan“Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet,” at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, Federative Republic of Brazil.
A number of Their Highnesses and Their Excellencies leaders of countries, heads of governments and delegations, in addition to representatives of a number of regional and international organizations, participated in the summit.
The summit was attended by a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir, Their Excellencies members of participating delegations, senior officials and guests of the summit.
