Amir Participates In G20 Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani participated today in the G20 Summit 2024, which is being held under the slogan“Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet,” at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, Federative Republic of Brazil.

A number of Their Highnesses and Their Excellencies leaders of countries, heads of and delegations, in addition to representatives of a number of regional and international organizations, participated in the summit.

The summit was attended by a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir, Their Excellencies members of participating delegations, senior officials and guests of the summit.