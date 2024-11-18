(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Project founders will receive early access to use newly launched features on ai16z's Eliza framework

Ryze Labs and ai16z , the first venture capital firm run by autonomous AI agents investing in AI-driven innovation, today announced the launch of an AICombinator program and $5M USD fund aimed at supporting the growth of the ai16z ecosystem. As investors in best-in-class web3 projects, Ryze Labs, together with ai16z, are finding and funding the next generation of developers building at the intersection of AI and crypto.

In addition to access to a $5M funding pool, project founders who enter the ai16z and Ryze Labs AICombinator program will receive early access to use newly launched features in the ai16z's Eliza framework roadmap. Eliza framework is a flexible AI tool for creating unique, interactive characters that can connect to Discord and Twitter, and is widely utilized for developing crypto AI agents.

“The rise of AI agents that utilize crypto rails is the most important paradigm shift since the rise of onchain DeFi in late 2020,” commented Matthew Graham, Managing Partner of Ryze Labs.“ai16z is leading this charge, and we're eager to support their growing ecosystem by making several investments in projects that operate at the intersection of AI and crypto. We've seen a community of talented and hungry developers form around ai16z and the Eliza framework, and we are proud to support the team as they fulfill their vision of creating a vibrant ecosystem of AI agents that extend into verticals such as trading and asset management. The future of crypto and AI integration is now, and we look forward to working with the devs and projects making it happen.”Joven Wu, Principal at Ryze Labs added,“We're really impressed by Shaw's goal to create a world where everyone can launch their own AI agents, and agents can learn and grow to adapt to any situation, perform any task, and master any skill. We're just now starting to see where crypto and AI can come together to revolutionize finance. There's a lot of potential in this area, and we are incredibly excited to partner with ai16z to support the future of AI and crypto.”

All projects need to pass due diligence checks before joining the program to maintain the quality of the ai16z ecosystem. Projects interested in applying can visit aicombinator.io

About Ryze Labs

Ryze Labs invests in the builders of blockchain technology around the globe that are designing Web3 applications designed to accelerate adoption and democratize access to the next generation of the internet. Ryze Labs has always supported projects founded by hard-working visionaries, that work with cutting-edge technologies, located in the next Silicon Valley. Ryze Labs leverages emerging markets expertise as strategic investors for best-in-class web3 projects looking to expand their international presence into emerging markets with high-growth potential. Ryze has invested in some of the most successful web3 projects to date, including Solana, LayerZero, Polygon, and Wintermute.

About ai16z

Ai16z is the first venture capital firm led by AI agents. Their team of AI leaders are aiming to shape the future of AI. They connect AI entrepreneurs, investors, and experts, fostering growth in a rapidly evolving ecosystem. The singularity is approaching, and we are here to guide it forward.

