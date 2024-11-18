(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Bybit , the world's second-largest
cryptocurrency
exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce an Ethiopia-only limited time offer for Bybit P2P users. From now to Dec. 5, eligible makers and users on Bybit P2P can choose a special rewards track while capturing opportunities in P2P trading.
Registration is required for all three events:
Ethiopia-Exclusive: Bybit Livens up P2P Marketplace with 12,000 USDT in Rewards
1. Merchant-exclusive Event
On Bybit P2P, users may enter the P2P Maker Battle for a share of a 2,000 USDT prize pool. Merchants may get a share of the prize pool by placing a sell ad in the Ethiopian Birr (ETB) on the Bybit P2P marketplace, inviting others to buy USDT.
The prize pool will be divided by the top 10 merchants who trade with the largest number of unique users, and complete a minimum trading volume of 5,000 USDT and minimum number of 50 unique buyers. To qualify, the Merchant must register and submit their UIDs using
this form .
2. Cashback Event: Up to 2% for Existing Users
All buyers have a chance at an easy win from another 8,000 USDT prize pool.
Existing P2P users may simply trade to reach a minimum of 500 USDT in trading volume to unlock 2% cashback, up to 10 USDT per user.
3. Sharers Get More
Users have another way to access a 2,000 USDT prize pool by using the "share" button to
spread the word about their ETB journey on Bybit P2P. The top 10 participants with the highest views will get to tell their stories and take home the rewards. Interested users may use
this form
to submit their work.
P2P trading is an organic part of the
crypto
market and an indispensable tool for improving financial inclusion and interconnectivity between community members. Bybit P2P provides a secure and user-friendly peer-to-peer trading solution, enabling users to seamlessly trade among themselves at zero fees.
Bybit offers resources about
posting trades
on
Bybit P2P , and Ethiopian users may visit
here
for more.
About Bybit
Bybit is the world's second-largest
cryptocurrency
exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where
crypto
investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.
For more details about
Bybit, please visit
Bybit Press
