SDM Slapping Case: Protestors Demand Release Of Naresh Meena

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 18 (IANS) People took to the streets on Monday demanding the release of independent candidate Naresh Meena, who was arrested for slapping the SDM in Deoli-Uniara (Tonk) during bypolls on November 13.

Supporters of Naresh Meena protested and raised slogans in many districts including Tonk, Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, Dholpur and other areas demanding his immediate release.

The Meena community put forward many demands including the release of Naresh Meena, also raising a demand for an impartial investigation in the case.

Memorandums were also submitted to the officials demanding the release of Meena.

Naresh Meena slapped SDM Amit Chaudhary at the booth in Samravata village of Deoli-Uniara seat during bypolls on November 13. He had accused the SDM of getting the voting done despite the election boycott by villagers.

Incidents of arson and violence were reported in Samravata village on the night of November 13. The next day (November 14), the police arrested Naresh Meena. Since then, protests have been held in some parts demanding the release of Naresh Meena.

A protest was held on Vatika Road by Rajasthan Adivasi Meena Seva Sangh in Jaipur city on Monday demanding the release of Naresh Meena. The protestors raised slogans, submitted a memorandum at the subdivision office and demanded action.

The Meena community also took to the streets in Tonk and organised a peaceful rally. People gathered at the Dak Bungalow and a rally was held and demanded a judicial inquiry into the case.

A rally was also held at all the tehsil headquarters in Tonk and a memorandum was given to ADM, SDM and Tehsildars.

People also gathered in Dausa in front of the Collectorate and raised slogans for the release of Naresh Meena. BAP MLA Thawarchand Damor from Dhariawad and another BAP MLA Jaikrishna Patel from Bagidora, State Congress Committee members Surendra Gurjar, Banwari Santha and Saumya Meena were present.