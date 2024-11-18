Atlasrfidstore To Expand Retail Compliant Portfolio With Tageos

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Steven Wood, Director of SalesBIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atlas RFID Solutions Store, LLC (atlasRFIDstore), a popular online RFID retailer, proudly announces the expansion of its product line to include the latest Tageos portfolio of retail compliant RFID tags . This portfolio extension will give suppliers to Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods, Nordstrom, Home Depot, and other major retailers access to a broader selection of ARC-certified and retail-compliant RFID tags. Tageos is a key manufacturer of ARC-certified, UHF RFID tags, a status confirmed by the renewal of its ARC Quality Certification by Auburn University's RFID Lab in September 2024 for all of its manufacturing sites worldwide.Tageos offers over 170 ARC-compliant RFID tags , including tags that meet the stringent specifications required for smaller retail items, such as Specs I, R, and Y2. Additionally, the RFID powerhouse emphasizes sustainability alongside growth, producing tags that comply with ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System, ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System, and the RoHS and REACH Environmental Directives.This expansion of the atlasRFIDstore product line is a direct response to high-volume suppliers for Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods, and other major brands to adopt Tageos' high-performance, retail-compliant tags.“We're seeing some prominent suppliers in the outdoor, sporting goods, and home improvement sectors not only meet compliance standards with ease, but also achieve exceptional testing results, leading to high-quantity purchases,” said atlasRFIDstore's Director of Sales, Steven Wood.“These customers are expanding their use of the same tags to other retailers without experiencing RFID tag compliance issues, making Tageos products a flexible, low-maintenance solution.”The latest portfolio expansion with Tageos couldn't come at a better time, not only due to a surge in retail supplier adoption and success with the brand, but also alongside the introduction of new and retiring specs by Auburn University's RFID Lab. With significant specs for Walmart suppliers, such as W1, W2, W3, W4, and Y retiring, suppliers are seeking tags compliant with the current relevant specs, including R, W5, W6, Y2, and Z.“Tageos recognizes and greatly values the work that the Auburn University RFID Lab has done over many years to evolve retail performance specs, which can have a significant impact on how suppliers tag, package, and sell their products,” said McLeod Williamson, Senior Director of Sales, Americas at Tageos.“By renewing our ARC Quality Certification, and with our new, state-of-the-art manufacturing site in Fletcher, North Carolina, we can always work hand-in-hand with our customers and the Auburn RFID Lab as retail certifications change. A prime example of our commitment is the ultra-compact EOS-261 M830, which is the first Impinj® M830-based RAIN RFID inlay certified for ARC specs I, R, and Y2 with an ideal antenna size of 44 x 20 mm, allowing our customers to use a single, high-performance small tag for many different retail items and categories.”The portfolio expansion with Tageos was completed in early November 2024, alongside the ARC Spec updates on atlasRFIDstore's website. To learn more about the retiring ARC specs and the new, emerging ones, please refer to our blog – RFID Insider. All 12 new Tageos RFID tags are now available for purchase.For additional information, visit .About atlasRFIDstoreatlasRFIDstore is the trusted global source and retailer in the IoT industry. Established in 2008, the company offers a wide range of RFID and barcoding products from top brands, making it a one-stop shop for businesses seeking to implement IoT solutions. atlasRFIDstore is dedicated to providing high-quality products and exceptional service to its customers.About TageosTageos is a global market leader in the design and manufacturing of RFID inlays and tags. The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality, innovative RAIN RFID (UHF), NFC and HF products, enabling end customers such as retailers, brand owners and industrial manufacturers to identify, authenticate, track and trace, and complement their product offerings in a wide range of applications and markets. Tageos is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certified and has ARC Quality Certification from Auburn University's RFID Lab for the design and manufacturing of its RFID inlays and tags. Tageos is headquartered in Montpellier, France, with further manufacturing sites, offices, sales, R&D and operations in China, Germany, Hong Kong, and USA. For more information, visit .

