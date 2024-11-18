Missile Strike On Odesa: Death Toll Rises To Ten, 39 Injured
11/18/2024 9:09:58 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa, the death toll from a Russian missile strike has risen to ten. As many as 39 people have been injured.
This was reported by the National Police in the Odesa region, according to Ukrinform.
“At the moment, 10 people are known to have been killed – seven police officers, a medic and row local residents. In addition, 39 more people were injured, including 4 children and 14 law enforcement officers,” the report says.
The liquidation of the consequences of the Russian strike is underway. Investigative teams, explosives experts, rescuers and police psychologists are working at the scene.
Earlier, it was reported that eight people were killed in the Russian missile strike on Odesa on Monday.
