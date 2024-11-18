EMEA Account News In Brief (November 18, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Freuds has won the Danone UK & Ireland PR and influencer account, believed to be worth seven figures, after parting ways with Ketchum, which has held the account for the past two years. The agency's remit includes brand campaigns, corporate communications, press office, social strategy, partnership amplification and influencer engagement. Danone's brands include Alpro, Actimel, Activia, Evian, Volvic, Aptamil and Cow & Gate. Freuds has previously worked on the Evian, Volvic, Alpro and Danone dairy brands. Danone recently appointed Clarion as its B2B agency in the UK.



LONDON - Levi Strauss & Co has hired Burson as its retained European corporate communications agency, after a competitive pitch. The WPP agency is tasked with increasing awareness of Levi's as a“brand-led, denim lifestyle leader at the centre of culture”, via media relations, digital thought leadership and speaker engagements. The corporate account – a new move for the brand – will be led by Burson UK group managing director of corporate affairs Leila Ager.



LONDON - Property development and asset management company, Real Estate Management (REM), whose portfolio includes landmark London properties The Shard, The News Building, Shard Quarter, Park House and 48 Pall Mall, has appointed Clarion Communications as its retained PR agency. Clarion, whose clients include Aldi, Danone, Cigna Healthcare, Unilever and Wickes, secured the retained integrated communications account after a competitive pitch. The agency's remit covers consumer and B2B PR, issues management and social media content, with a focus on showcasing The Shard among tenants and the wider community.



LONDON - Pret A Manger has selected Frank as its consumer PR agency in the UK after a competitive pitch. The agency's brief includes campaigns, newsjacking, influencers, content creation and press office. The cafe chain joins Weetabix, Jagermeister, Innocent, Škoda and Estrella Galicia on Frank's client roster.



LONDON - Carlsberg Group has appointed We Are Social as its global

social media agency of record after a competitive pitch. The agency will work with the brewing group – whose brands include Tuborg, Somersby, and 1664 Blanc – on strategy and creative campaign development, as well as social-first content production.



LONDON - The PHA Group has been appointed by British Rowing as the first PR agency to handle press office for The British Rowing Indoor Championships, which will

take place in Birmingham in December. The brief includes feature and profile placement, as well as influencer engagement. The British Indoor Rowing Championships is the world's biggest indoor rowing event and the largest indoor sporting event in the UK, with around 2,000 participants each year.



LONDON - Shook, the creative communications agency founded by Gemma Moroney and Damon Statt, has won a place on the University of Warwick's agency roster. It has been appointed to work on projects including the Top 10 UK university's 60th anniversary next year, with a brief included the development of communications strategy and toolkit and a series of creative campaigns.



LONDON - Award-winning British drinks company Eager has appointed independent global brand communications agency Manifest to help it expand its growing direct-to-consumer proposition. The agency has been tasked with developing and delivering an omni-channel campaign in 2025 to“redefine” the fruit juice category in the UK, including sustaining Eager's growth in the hospitality sector. The brief covers brand communications strategy, creative development, campaign planning, creative asset delivery and performance tracking and reporting.



LONDON - In a competitive pitch against seven other agencies, Brands2Life has won a global brief from Hitachi ZeroCarbon, a subsidiary of Hitachi, to raise brand awareness and drive demand generation. Hitachi ZeroCarbon's mission is to accelerate the transition of public transport and commercial fleets to electric vehicles. Brands2Life will focus on elevating awareness of its brand, products, solutions and projects in target markets, primarily EMEA and APAC, before looking at North America. The agency's social team has also been selected by Champion Petfoods as its European digital agency, including social media, influencer marketing and paid media across the UK, Germany and Benelux. Brands2Life has worked with the pet food company on its UK social media since 2021.



LONDON - The Flywheelers,

an integrated communications agency for high-growth businesses and investors, has been selected by

Rackspace Technology, a global leader in managed cloud and AI services, to lead

PR efforts in the UK for its public and private cloud services. The agency's media relations and thought leadership programme will focus on topics around cloud computing, AI and digital transformation.



LONDON - Car subscription service Pivotal and luxury car rental brand The Out have appointed global marketing agency

Team Lewis to handle UK media relations and influencer campaigns on a retained basis, after a competitive pitch. The agency will focus on raising awareness of both brands' services of both brands, which offer access to Defender, Range Rover, Discovery and Jaguar cars.



LONDON - Global technology company Epson has appointed Kindred on a project basis to amplify its commitment to solving societal issues. The independent agency started working with Epson this summer to help build a compelling ESG narrative for internal and external audiences across the UK and Europe. Among other projects, Kindred is developing a consumer campaign to show the role Epson's technologies are playing in reducing the fashion industry's environmental impact.



LONDON -Fast-growing pet food company

Pooch & Mutt has appointed

Munch, part of

Stakked's collective of boutique agencies, on a project basis to handle its earned Christmas campaign, after a competitive pitch. There was no incumbent agency. Munch's brief is to devise and implement a creative campaign, including a PR stunt, to drive fame for Pooch & Mutt's

Cheese Fondue

dog treats during the festive season, and encourage dog owners to treat their pets with a dog-friendly version of one of their favourite snacks.

