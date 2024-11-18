Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Decides To Implement Ropeway Project

Once completed, the ropeway is expected to revolutionise the pilgrimage experience, making it safer, faster, and more inclusive for millions of devotees annually.

“The board has finally decided to implement the ropeway project. It will also look into how the concerns of the locals will be included in the project, so that the elders, specially-abled bodies also undertake yatra smoothly”, SMVDSB CEO Anshul Garg said while addressing reporters in Katra.

The ropeway project will be a game changer, especially for those pilgrims who find it challenging to undertake the 13-kilometre steep trek to the shrine, he said.

“It will also cater to the ever-increasing number of devotees visiting the holy cave each year,” Garg said while addressing the reporters.

“As you know, the number of pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi is increasing every year. Last year, the yatra set a new record of over 95 lakh, surpassing a significant milestone in 2023,” Garg said highlighting the exponential growth in the number of devotees visiting the shrine annually.

The project has been in discussion for several years, and the board has now resolved to move forward, ensuring better facilities for pilgrims, he said.

“The ropeway will especially benefit elderly pilgrims and those who cannot complete the arduous trek due to physical limitations or the limited capacity of helicopter services,” Garg added.

In addition, the board emphasised that the concerns of local stakeholders would be considered during the project's implementation.

“We are committed to addressing the aspirations of all, including the locals while enhancing the pilgrimage experience. This project will make the yatra smoother and more inclusive,” Garg assured.

With the decision finalised, the board aims to begin the groundwork soon to fulfil its commitment to making the holy journey accessible to all devotees, officials said.

As per the officials, the ropeway will connect Tarakote Marg to Bhawan, the main shrine area. With careful planning to minimise environmental impact, the route will provide stunning views of the Trikuta hills, enhancing the spiritual and scenic experience for devotees, they said.

The ropeway is expected to transport several thousand pilgrims daily, significantly reducing congestion on the traditional trekking path.

The officials said that the journey will be reduced to a few minutes compared to the hours-long trek.

Over 86 Lakh Pilgrims Visit Shrine This Year

Over 86 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop Trikuta Hills of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district so far this year, a senior official of the shrine board said.

The official added that the inflow of pilgrims is expected to increase further as the year draws to a close, with the figure likely to surpass 95 lakh by the end of December.

“Till yesterday, this year, 86 lakh pilgrims visited the cave shrine and paid obeisance,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Anshul Garg, said.

He said that the number of pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi has been rising each year.

“Last year, the yatra set a new record of 95 lakh, surpassing a significant milestone in 2023. It is expected to pick up further in the coming days,” he said.

As per the monthly figures, a total of 616,609 devotees visited Mata Vaishno Devi in January this year, followed by 432,925 in February, 861,517 in March, 955,575 in April, 1,164,301 in May, 1,115,719 in June, 765,726 in July, 573,730 in August, 678,484 in September, and 874,657 in October.

The daily pilgrim count averaged between 14,000 and 18,000, in the latter half of October, due to the festive season, officials said.

Following Diwali and other festivals, daily pilgrim counts have increased again, currently ranging between 28,000 and 38,000, they said.

From 13.95 lakh in 1986, when the shrine board took over the affairs of the shrine for better management, there has been a steady increase in pilgrim footfall with each passing year, touching an all-time high of 1.04 crore in 2012, against 1.01 crore the previous year (2011).

The shrine has, in recent years, seen a few additions in terms of facilities, including a skywalk at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan, a Durga Bhavan, new community kitchen and railway registration centres.

The skywalk and a remodelled Parvati Bhavan were inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu. Moreover, the shrine's base camp in Katra now boasts a state-of-the-art call centre, which operates round-the-clock and manages nearly 2,500 calls every day from pilgrims across the world.

