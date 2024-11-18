El Pollo Loco Ups Their Value Game

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brand Builds on Extended Taco Tuesday Offer by Adding $5 Original Pollo Bowls and Apple/Google Pay Capabilities

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco , the nation's premier fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, announces additional measures to offer their customers even greater value and convenience.

On October 29, the brand shared they would be offering two tacos for $5 every Tuesday through the end of the year at participating locations, with special deals for Loco Rewards members above and beyond the two-for-$5 Tuesday promotion. Today, the brand announces that their Original Pollo Bowl is also priced at $5 through the end of January.

The Original Pollo Bowl features the brand's famous citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken combined with savory pinto beans, seasoned rice, chopped cilantro, onions, and freshly prepared salsa fresca.

“Customers are making it clear that they're looking for value,” said El Pollo Loco CEO Liz Williams.“The Taco Tuesday promotion and $5 Original Pollo Bowl are our way of communicating to customers: we hear you; we know you want great food at a good price point; and we're working hard to deliver on that for you.”

Another way the brand is meeting customer demand is with the addition of Apple and Google Pay options to the Loco Rewards app. Beginning in December, Loco Rewards Members will have the added convenience of these mobile payment options when placing an order. This new feature is a result of customer service requests along with online and social media comments from fans asking for the additional payment method option.

“If additional deals aren't reason enough to become a Loco Rewards Member, our loyalty program members will now benefit from an even more convenient and seamless user experience on the app,” said El Pollo Loco CMO Jill Adams.“While Apple and Google Pay have been available in many of our restaurants, it was due time to reward our app users with this added benefit as well.”

The two tacos for $5 promotion is valid every Tuesday through December 31, 2024, at participating locations. The $5 Original Pollo Bowl promotion will run through January 29, 2025, at all El Pollo Loco locations. Apple and Google Pay options are permanent features that will be added to the Loco Rewards loyalty app in December 2024.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Recently voted as the #1“Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food” in USA TODAY's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards , our menu features innovative meals with Mexican flavors made daily in our restaurants using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco , inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 495 company-owned and franchised restaurants across seven U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. The company has also extended its footprint internationally, with ten licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order , visit the Loco Rewards app or ElPolloLoco.com . Follow us on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , or X .



