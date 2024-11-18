Missile Strike On Odesa: Eight Killed, 18 Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian missile strike on Odesa on Monday has resulted in the deaths of at least eight people, with 18 others injured.

According to Ukrinform, Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov reported the incident on Telegram .

"The enemy treacherously targeted a residential and business district. So far, we know of eight fatalities. Those are receiving the necessary medical assistance," Trukhanov stated.

Additionally, Oleh Kiper , Chief of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, provided further details. He confirmed that among the 18 injured there is a child, four of the are in critical condition.

"Preliminary reports indicate that the Russian strike killed eight people and injured 18 others, including a child. Four of the injured are in serious condition," Kiper wrote.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian forces launched this missile strike on Odesa's civilian infrastructure on the afternoon of November 18.