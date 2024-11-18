Injury Toll In Odesa Rises To 39, Eight Dead
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Currently, there are 39 people known to be injured as a result of the missile strike on Odesa, including four children.
This was reported on Telegram by Chief of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, as per Ukrinform.
"As many as 39 people have been injured, including four children aged 7, 10, and 11. The children are hospitalized in moderate condition," the message states.
According to Kiper, there are also 30 injured adults in hospitals, three of whom are in critical condition. Others have been provided with medical assistance on the spot.
As Ukrinform previously reported, at least eight people were killed in the Russian missile strike on Odesa on Monday, including a police officer and an emergency medical worker.
