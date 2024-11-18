Ukraine Could Receive 4,000“Mini Tauruses From Germany - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine may receive from Germany 4,000 high-tech EW-proof drones controlled by artificial intelligence. The weapon system has already been used in battles in the south and east of Ukraine.

Bild reports this with reference to German Defense Boris Pistorius, Ukrinform reports.

As the publication learned, German producer Helsing, which works with AI, in 2024 signed a contract with the of Defense of Ukraine for the of 4,000 attack drones. The project is financed by the German government.

As the publication notes, these are not ordinary kamikaze drones operated by humans, but high-tech aircraft controlled by artificial intelligence, which obtained the industrial nickname "mini Taurus".

Helsing drones run on software that protects them to a large extent from Russian GPS jamming and other electronic warfare tools.

As a source in the arms industry told the newspaper: "The drone itself 'observes' the terrain, so to speak, recognizes where it is, based on many thousands of road signs, and thus does not lose its way even in adverse weather conditions or in bombardment areas. After the target is located and the operator gives it an instruction, the drone approaches the target on its own."

The drone, which has four wings and propellers, is considered a technological breakthrough. However, the most valuable thing about it is its AI-enabled software for drone operators.

"Helsing drones are capable of reaching their targets at the request of the military, even if radio communication is disrupted. Thus, the accuracy rate is much higher than that of combat drones with purely manual control," the publication says.

Moreover, Bild adds, the price per unit is much lower than that of similar products produced in the USA (Switchblade 600 costs EUR 100,000) and in Russia (Zala, Lancet cost EUR 35,000).

Starting from December, 4,000 drones will be delivered at the rate of several hundred units per month, the newspaper notes.

Pistorius said in the wake of the massive Russian airstrike in Ukraine on Sunday morning he was very happy that the delivery of these AI-driven attack drones was starting "right now". He was able to see the performance of Helsing drones in May during a visit to his counterpart Rustem Umerov in Ukraine. Eventually, such drones may appear in service with the Bundeswehr.

As reported, Ukraine asked Berlin to provide it with Taurus cruise missiles with a range of 500 km as early as May 2023, but German Chancellor Olaf Scholz categorically rejects the idea, despite calls from many politicians to do so. He justifies his decision by the threat of dragging Germany and NATO into war.

Photo from bild