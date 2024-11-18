Industry News In Brief (November 18, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - MikeWorldWide has introduced Everywhere, a new social-first agency designed to enhance brand-audience connections through influencer partnerships, tailored social strategies, and agile content creation.

The agency was established in response to increasing digital and influencer marketing consolidation, which has left many brands seeking more tailored solutions. Everywhere is positioned as an in-house resource for MikeWorldWide's existing clients while also serving as a standalone entity for new business.

Everywhere's services are structured around four areas: social strategy, creator partnerships, content production, and performance marketing. These areas focus on optimizing brand presence across platforms, fostering authentic influencer connections, and using real-time data analytics to maximize campaign effectiveness.



CHICAGO – Golin, has launched Farm & Food, a new specialty practice dedicated to serving the unique needs of agribusiness and commodity organizations. Led by industry veteran Beth Engelmann, the practice leverages a team of 50 experts to provide comprehensive public relations and marketing communications services. With a deep understanding of the food and agriculture industry, Farm & Food is poised to help clients navigate the complex and dynamic landscape of this critical sector.



ST. LOUIS – Chemistry PR & Multimedia has acquired the Unified Strategies Public Relations (USPR) Network, rebranding it as the United States Public Relations Network. This strategic move aims to expand the network's reach and capabilities, providing clients with access to a wider range of services and expertise. Chris Kuban, CEO of Chemistry PR & Multimedia, plans to leverage the network's strong foundation to offer cutting-edge multimedia storytelling solutions and enhance its presence in key US markets.



CHICAGO – Salient, a leading experience agency, has unveiled a refreshed brand identity that reflects its commitment to delivering innovative solutions for its clients. The agency, which has grown significantly since its 2021 launch, now boasts a team of over 50 professionals across four offices: Chicago, Oklahoma City, Toronto, and Minneapolis. Salient's integrated approach combines specialized capabilities in integrated marketing, creative communications, brand strategy, CX design, and employee experience to address the evolving needs of its clients.



SAN DIEGO – The PRSA Foundation and San Diego State University's Glen M. Broom Center for Professional Development in Public Relations have introduced the Glen Broom Mentorship Award. This annual honor recognizes outstanding public relations professors who have made significant contributions to mentoring students and fostering their career development. The award is named after Dr. Glen M. Broom, a renowned PR educator and co-author of a widely used textbook.



MONTREAL – Torchia Communications has expanded its service offerings with the launch of Torchia Studio. This new division specializes in creative strategy and premium design solutions, providing a range of services including website design, branding, video production, and more. By combining expert communications strategies with innovative design, Torchia Studio aims to help clients engage their audiences and drive results.



WASHINGTON & CHICAGO – Healthcare consultancy Reservoir Communications Group has formed a strategic partnership with Periscope Equity. This investment will enable Reservoir to accelerate its growth and expand its service offerings. The partnership will focus on leveraging technology, infrastructure, and staffing to meet the evolving needs of clients in the healthcare industry.



