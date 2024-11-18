Kuwait Amir Envoy, Qatar PM Meet In Doha, Discuss Ties

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- Envoy of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya met in Doha on Monday with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. The two officials discussed ways to bolster ties in all possible domains, regional and international developments, as well as issues of common interest. (pickup previous) gta

