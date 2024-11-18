Trump Jr. claims Biden government wants ‘World War III’

(MENAFN) Donald Jr., eldest son of US President-elect Donald Trump, sharply criticized the Biden administration over its reported decision to allow Ukraine to use American-made long-range missiles to strike deep within Russian territory. In a social post, Trump Jr. blasted the Democrats, accusing the "Military Industrial Complex" of pushing for a global conflict to secure financial gains. He wrote, "Gotta lock in those $Trillions. Life be damned!!! Imbeciles!"



The Biden administration had previously limited the use of ATACMS missiles by Ukraine, fearing Russian retaliation. However, reports indicate that the White House has now reversed its stance, a move seen as an effort to enhance Ukraine’s military strength before Trump takes office. Trump, who campaigned on a promise to pursue diplomatic solutions and reevaluate unconditional support for Ukraine, has raised concerns among Democrats, as well as Ukrainian and EU officials, about a potential shift in US policy.



Moscow has consistently warned that such actions could escalate the conflict by signaling NATO’s direct involvement, with President Vladimir Putin threatening to respond accordingly.

