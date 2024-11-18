Dutch minister resigns following ‘anti-Semitic pogrom’

(MENAFN) Nora Achahbar, the Netherlands’ state secretary for benefits and customs, resigned on Friday, citing a protest over "racist" comments made by some of her colleagues regarding recent unrest in Amsterdam. The violence occurred after a Europa League match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax, when pro-Palestinian groups clashed with Israeli football fans. The riots, which left at least ten people and 62 detained, were condemned by senior Israeli officials as an "anti-Semitic pogrom."



While the Dutch confirmed the attacks, they also reported incidents involving Palestinian flags being torn down. Some social media posts and media outlets, including Iranian ones, claimed that Israeli fans had also engaged in provocative acts such as chanting anti-Arab slogans and burning a Palestinian flag prior to the match.



Achahbar, who is of Moroccan descent, expressed in her resignation letter that the "polarizing interactions" over the past weeks had affected her ability to continue in her role effectively. She referred to a recent cabinet meeting where, according to Dutch public broadcaster NOS, tensions flared and she found the language used by colleagues to be objectionable. Prime Minister Dick Schoof condemned the violence as "unadulterated anti-Semitic violence," while right-wing leader Geert Wilders called for harsher measures against individuals with dual nationality, particularly targeting the Moroccan community.

