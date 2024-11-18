Media reports Iran assuring US it would not murder Trump

(MENAFN) Iran reportedly sent a written assurance to the US ahead of the 2020 election, confirming that it had no intentions to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump. The message, delivered in mid-October, was Tehran’s response to growing tensions and a warning from Washington in September. The US had indicated that the assassination of a former president or official would be considered an “act of war” under President Joe Biden’s administration.



The assurance came amid a history of strained relations between and Iran, particularly after the US pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal and re-imposed harsh sanctions. Trump also authorized the 2020 strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, further escalating tensions. While the message from Iran was not officially signed by a specific official, it did reflect Tehran’s position that Trump’s actions, such as the killing of Soleimani, were viewed as criminal by the Iranian government.



This revelation follows claims by the US Department of Justice that Iranian officials had sought to hire individuals for assassinations within the US, including targets linked to Trump. Iran has denied any plot to kill the president-elect. Meanwhile, sources close to Iran suggested that Tehran is keen to avoid direct confrontation with the US, and there were reports of secret meetings between Iranian officials and Elon Musk, a close Trump ally, aimed at easing tensions.

