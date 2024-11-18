Donald Trump’s foreign policy mystery gets revealed

(MENAFN) The real enigma surrounding Donald Trump, the former US president and now president-elect, isn't his personality or politics, but rather his foreign policy. Many critics focus on his brash, controversial nature and how he amassed widespread support, but the reasons behind his success are relatively straightforward. First, the Party’s failures—from poor leadership to alienating elitism—helped drive his rise, as many Americans felt the country was on the wrong track. Second, resonates with a segment of America that is paradoxically individualistic yet conformist, anarchic yet authoritarian, and both aggressive and thin-skinned.



Trump’s appeal is undeniable to his base, but the true mystery is what drives his foreign policy. Despite his first term in office, many observers remain uncertain about what to expect from Trump’s second term. Some believe his approach is now clearer, while others argue he remains unpredictable. This ongoing speculation is in part due to Trump’s skill at manipulating his image and keeping the public intrigued about his next moves.



This uncertainty is compounded by the fact that Trump now enters his second term with a stronger mandate. Unlike his first term, he not only secured a victory in the Electoral College but also won the popular vote. With Republicans controlling both chambers of Congress and the presidency, Trump is poised to hold significant power, positioning him as one of the most influential leaders in the world.



As a result, the world is closely watching Trump’s cabinet picks, which offer insights into how he plans to use his newfound influence. His appointments include a mix of establishment neocons, newcomers like TV personality Pete Hegseth for the Defense Department, and loyalists from his first term, such as Stephen Miller. These choices may reveal how Trump intends to shape his foreign policy and wield his power on the global stage.

