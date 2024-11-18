Analytical study indicates that Syrian regime has adopted strategy of silence, detachment

(MENAFN) An analytical study indicates that, amidst ongoing Israeli targeting Syrian territory, the Syrian has adopted a strategy of silence and detachment, avoiding direct involvement in the regional conflict, which is primarily driven by Israeli interests. Over a year into the Gaza war, the regime’s priorities remain focused on addressing internal issues, particularly resolving local conflicts within Syria, rather than engaging in broader regional disputes.



The article, published by the Institute for and Society in partnership with the Omran Center for Strategic Studies, notes that the Syrian regime is currently pursuing a strategy of "buying time" due to its inability to completely detach from Iran. This is due to the deep strategic ties and Iran's significant military presence in Syria. Furthermore, domestic challenges, including a worsening economy and growing public discontent, particularly in areas like Sweida, have led the regime to take a cautious stance.



Researchers Hassan Jaber and Farah Abu Ayada highlight that many of the Israeli strikes have targeted Iranian positions and Iran-backed factions in Syria, and the regime's response has been relatively muted. For instance, there were no major demonstrations in support of Gaza in regime-controlled areas, and the response to the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was notably subdued.



The article further explores the difficulty Syria faces in extricating itself from Iranian influence, which has become deeply entrenched over the past decade. While there may be a latent desire in Damascus to reduce Iran’s hold, especially given Iran’s broader geopolitical ambitions, disentangling from this influence remains a formidable challenge due to the deep integration of Iranian forces in Syria.



In conclusion, the article suggests that Syria's future strategy will be shaped by two main factors: continuing diplomatic efforts to restore international relations and focusing on post-conflict reconstruction. While Syria may aim to distance itself from Tehran, the entrenched Iranian influence complicates this process. The regime’s decisions will also be influenced by regional shifts, particularly the changing US policies under the incoming Trump administration, leaving Syria's geopolitical path uncertain.

