More than 111 Palestinian civilians get killed

(MENAFN) Since Sunday morning, more than 111 Palestinian civilians, including women and children, have been killed in intense Israeli across the Gaza Strip, particularly in the northern areas, according to unofficial reports. On the 408th day of the Israeli offensive, 72 people were killed in 10 separate raids in Gaza City's Beach Camp and Beit Lahia in the north. These strikes involved heavy explosives that destroyed residential buildings, schools, and shelters for displaced families.



In the southern city of Rafah, multiple residential buildings were destroyed in the western part of the city, while airstrikes also targeted the eastern area of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, killing two people and injuring several others.



Later that evening, further bombardments took the lives of four more civilians: two in the Qizan al-Najjar area south of Khan Yunis, and two others in the Industrial Area near Gaza City and the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood in the southwest.



Throughout Gaza, airstrikes continued to injure many citizens, especially in Rafah’s eastern areas. Since the start of the Israeli offensive on October 7, 2023, the death toll has reached 43,846, with most victims being women and children, and over 103,740 injured. Thousands of bodies remain trapped under the rubble, with rescue teams unable to reach them due to ongoing bombings and the blockade.



Amid the escalating humanitarian crisis, the Palestinian Red Crescent successfully evacuated 15 patients from Al-Awda Hospital to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, working with the Red Cross to address the dire conditions.

MENAFN18112024000045015687ID1108896578