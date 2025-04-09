Armenian Occupation Of Azerbaijan's Territory Prevented Development Of South Caucasus
“So, South Caucasus was not integrated. Though, from an economic point of view and the point of view of transportation routes and, of course, energy security, that could have happened. If we look at the relationship between Azerbaijan and Georgia, we will see all those segments that I just mentioned: energy security, transportation, political dialogue, investments, and economic advantages. So, Armenia actually deprived itself of that, and actually, as a result of occupation and aggression, deprived itself from becoming a transit country, an important transit country for Azerbaijan's energy resources and transportation routes,” the head of state noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment