17 Countries Participate In 14Th International Cultural Festival Of Symphonic Music In Algeria

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Algiers: The 14th International Cultural Festival of Symphonic Music will kick off in Algeria from April 17 to 23, with the participation of 17 countries, including Venezuela as the guest of honor.

Director of the International Cultural Festival of Symphonic Music, Abdelkader Bouazara, said at a press conference that Algeria will be the world capital of symphonic music for seven days, with the participation of approximately 300 musicians who will perform exceptional evenings at the Algiers Opera House, as well as in the cities of Oran and Kolea.

Bouazara added that Venezuela, which will be the guest of honor in the upcoming edition, will participate with an orchestra of 50 musicians led by Maestro Luis Montas.

They will perform in a joint performance with the Algiers Opera Symphony Orchestra. Symphony orchestras from Europe, Asia, Africa, and Latin America will also participate, including Italy, Austria, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Syria, Tunisia, Egypt, South Africa, and Mexico.

