Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
7Th ADA University Policy Forum Starts With Participation Of President Ilham Aliyev

7Th ADA University Policy Forum Starts With Participation Of President Ilham Aliyev


2025-04-09 02:06:03
(MENAFN- AzerNews) An international forum themed“Facing the New World Order” has commenced at ADA University with the participation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

MENAFN09042025000195011045ID1109406818

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search