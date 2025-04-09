403
New York Remains World's Wealthiest City
(MENAFN) New York has maintained its status as the wealthiest city globally, as revealed by the 2025 World’s Wealthiest Cities Report, which was published on Tuesday by Henley & Partners in partnership with New World Wealth.
The report indicates that the city continues to be a major hub for global wealth, with a population of 384,500 millionaires, 818 centi-millionaires, and 66 billionaires.
These impressive figures highlight New York’s ongoing role as a magnet for affluent individuals worldwide.
The report measures cities based on the number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), centi-millionaires, and billionaires residing in those areas.
Following closely behind New York is the Bay Area, encompassing San Francisco and Silicon Valley, which ranked second with 342,400 millionaires.
This region has also emerged as a leader in the number of billionaires, surpassing New York with 82 billionaires. The Bay Area’s millionaire population has seen a remarkable 98 percent increase over the past decade, underscoring its importance as a center for technological wealth.
Tokyo, benefiting from a strong recovery in the Nikkei 225 over the last two years, secured third place with 292,300 millionaires.
Singapore followed in fourth with 242,400 millionaires.
Dubai experienced a significant rise, climbing to 18th place with 81,200 millionaires, reflecting a 102 percent growth over the past decade.
Shenzhen, ranked 28th, posted the most rapid global growth, with a staggering 142 percent increase in its millionaire population.
Among the top 50 cities, London and Moscow were the only ones to report a decrease in their millionaire populations during the past decade.
London witnessed a 12 percent drop, whereas Moscow experienced a 25 percent decline in its number of millionaires.
