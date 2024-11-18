Petrobras Revitalizes Campos Basin With $22 Billion Investment

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Petrobras, Brazil's state-owned oil company, is set to invest R$130 billion ($22 billion) in the Campos Basin by 2028. This move aims to boost oil production in the region.



The Campos Basin, located off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, has been a key player in Brazil's oil for decades. The plan includes new wells and upgrading existing platforms.



Petrobras will install four new production platforms in the coming years. The company will place these in the Jubarte, Albacora, Barracuda-Caratinga, and Raias Manta e Pintada fields.



The company also plans to drill about 100 new wells. This project is part of Petrobras' strategy to maintain its oil output. The Campos Basin has seen declining production in recent years.



It currently accounts for 16% of Brazil's total oil production . In contrast, the Santos Basin, home to pre-salt reserves, produces 81% of the country's oil.







Petrobras hopes to stabilize Campos Basin production at 600,000 barrels per day by 2028. The basin reached its peak production of 1.65 million barrels per day in 2009. Over the decades, it has yielded 14 billion barrels of oil and gas.



The revitalization project also aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Petrobras plans to cut emissions by 55% compared to the peak levels of older units.

Balancing Innovation and Sustainability

The company is exploring new technologies for deep decarbonization. These include carbon capture and storage systems and offshore renewable energy sources.



Meanwhile, Petrobras awaits environmental approval to explore the Equatorial Margin. This area, stretching from Rio Grande do Norte to Amapá, is seen as the "new pre-salt".



Experts estimate it holds about 10 billion barrels of oil. However, environmental concerns have delayed the licensing process. The Campos Basin project showcases Petrobras' commitment to its existing assets.



It also highlights the challenges of balancing energy production with environmental concerns. Industry observers will closely watch the success of this investment as Brazil's energy landscape evolves.

