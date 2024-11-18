E-Max Opens Fourth Store At Doha Festival City

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Emax, a premium electronic retailer, has extended its footprint in Doha Festival City, Qatar by opening their fourth store on the ground floor. Emax has the widest selection of electronics, all under one roof.

Emax offers a diverse range of product categories, including mobiles, IT products, mobile and IT accessories, premium televisions, home appliances, small appliances, and equipment, gaming products, gifting options, personal care items, car electronics, and speakers.

Speaking at the opening, Shumalan Naicker, Territory Head of Landmark Group Qatar, said:“The new Emax store at Doha Festival City will definitely enhance the customer shopping experience in the electronics segment. The store offers premium electronic brands all under one roof, along with exceptional customer service.”

Additionally, Emax customers can now earn and redeem Shukran points, and with Shukran Gift Cards, they also have the option of gifting. To celebrate the inauguration, the outlet is offering discounts of 20% to 50% on a wide range of premium electronics.

Emax, a brand under the Landmark Group umbrella, has seen exponential growth in recent years. It currently operates three large-format stores and three kiosks across leading malls in the country.