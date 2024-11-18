Top Five Trends In Income And Expenditure 2024 - Consumers Display Increased Resilience But Adopt More Selective Spending Habits

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Five Trends in Income and Expenditure" report has been added to ResearchAndMarketMs.com's offering.
Businesses worldwide are navigating shifts in consumer behaviour driven by persistent cost-of-living pressures and heightened financial caution. The Top Five Trends in Income and Expenditure report reveals opportunities to gain and retain consumer loyalty. By catering to squeezed but value-conscious consumers, engaging overlooked segments, and expanding into underserved markets, brands can drive growth in a challenging economy.
Key Findings
Persistent rise in living costs and polycrisis solidify consumer caution
Years of geopolitical, economic, social and environmental volatility have entrenched consumer caution as a permanent behavioural trait. Since 2022, rising living costs have outpaced income growth, further intensifying this trend. The Voice of the Consumer: Lifestyles Survey, fielded January to February 2024, shows that, as of early 2024, 72.4% of consumers remain concerned about increasing everyday costs, a marginal decline from 2023, signalling that cautious spending is now a long-term behavioural shift rather than a temporary response.
Value and purpose-driven spending on par with cautiousness
In 2023, consumers displayed increased resilience but adopted more selective spending habits. They prioritised brands that align with their values, support social and political causes, and champion financial independence through transparency. Amid rising costs and tighter budgets, consumers are focused on maximising the value of their purchases. Enhancing the value proposition is essential to attract and retain today's consumers, focusing on addressing their needs through value-added innovations.
Targeting the overlooked presents significant growth opportunities
Often-overlooked consumer segments hold significant growth potential for brands. The expanding "silver" segment wields considerable purchasing power and seeks tailored offerings. Low-income consumers, a sizeable market, are driven by value and loyalty. Meanwhile, rural consumers, with distinct preferences, remain largely untapped too. By engaging these segments, brands can unlock new paths for innovation and market expansion.
Report Scope
Key Topics Covered:
Top Five Trends in income and expenditure
Expert's view of Income and Expenditure in 2024 Key findings
Introduction
Inflation keeps threatening consumer income and expenditure Top five trends in Income and Expenditure Top five trends uncovered
Cautiousness at the centre
Consumers are prioritising financial resilience Nuuly, a clothing rental service for younger, less affluent consumers, becomes profitable We Do Solar provides solar panel systems for apartment balconies Growth opportunities in cautious times
Selective spending for maximum value
Balancing price sensitivity with selective spending Air France offers "signature" dishes to premium economy passengers for the first time AWC caters to modern travellers with integrated experience app Growth opportunities amid selective splurging
Growing affluence of silver consumers
Silver financial power grows Squid Brand's personalised fish sauce for the silver generation Brazil's Menoderm Payot adjusts benefit messaging to target menopausal women Opportunities in affluent ageing
Beyond the big and the obvious
Opportunities in underexplored segments Kenangan Brands' affordable coffee chain is aimed at budget-conscious consumers REWE in Germany introduces mobile supermarkets - a game-changer for rural retail The next growth frontier
The year of inequality
Income polarisation intensifies Kindroom lets renters swap skills for housing Addi facilitates more convenient payment solutions for Brazilian BoP Navigating rising income inequality for growth
Conclusion
Future implications Opportunities for growth
