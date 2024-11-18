Acuity Trading Announces Strategic Partnership With Oneroyal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Maximising Insight with Acuity Trading Tools

OneRoyal: A Trusted Name in Global Markets

QUEEN, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acuity Trading is excited to announce a strategic partnership with OneRoyal, a globally licensed and regulated financial services provider. This collaboration will give OneRoyal's clients access to Acuity Trading's comprehensive suite of market analysis tools, enhancing their trading strategies and market awareness.OneRoyal traders will benefit from premium Acuity Trading tools, including AnalysisIQ, NewsIQ, Economic Calendar, Web Sentiment, and Dynamic Emails. These tools provide actionable insights into market sentiment, price movements, and trading opportunities, empowering traders to make informed decisions across multiple asset classes.OneRoyal clients will access world-class tools such as:.AnalysisIQ: A powerful platform delivering real-time, multi-asset signals driven by AI and human analysis, helping traders make more informed decisions..NewsIQ: Trusted news and analysis covering global FX markets, helping traders stay informed about economic events and their potential impacts..Web Sentiment: Aggregates data from online sources to gauge market sentiment, offering unique insights into trends and investor mood..Dynamic Emails: Customized, data-rich email alerts that provide timely updates on significant market movements, tailored to each trader's preferences..Economic Calendar: Real-time updates on global economic events, allowing traders to anticipate market movements and refine their strategies.This partnership underscores OneRoyal's commitment to equipping traders with the most advanced tools and insights. By integrating Acuity's offerings, OneRoyal ensures its clients have the best resources to enhance their trading decisions.Dominic Poynter, CMO of OneRoyal, states, "At OneRoyal, our goal is to provide traders with an evolving platform that meets their needs in a dynamic market. Partnering with Acuity Trading and Acuity Research Limited (a firm which is authorised and regulated by the FCA) allows us to offer signals that enhance both trading insights and user experience”.Since 2006, OneRoyal has provided trading services with access to cutting-edge technology and competitive trading conditions. With data centers powered by Xcore technology in London and New York, OneRoyal traders benefit from ultra-fast execution, low commissions, and spreads starting as low as 0 pips.Key offerings from OneRoyal include:.Globally licensed, regulated and registered operations, including ASIC, CySEC, FSA, and VFSC..Free access to premium trading tools, enhanced by the new partnership with Acuity Trading..Live, multilingual support 24/5, ensuring personalised assistance for traders worldwide..Dedicated account managers providing one-on-one support.OneRoyal's dedication to regulatory compliance and client excellence ensures traders can engage safely in the markets with advanced tools and resources.A Commitment to Client EmpowermentAcuity Trading's collaboration with OneRoyal marks a significant advancement in empowering traders with top-tier market insights. The integration of Acuity's tools into OneRoyal's platform reflects both companies' commitment to delivering a superior trading experience.Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity Trading, adds,“Our partnership with OneRoyal represents a shared vision of empowering traders with the most advanced tools and insights. By integrating Acuity's market analysis solutions into OneRoyal's platform, we are enabling traders to make data-driven decisions in an increasingly complex market landscape.”By combining Acuity's analytics with OneRoyal's robust infrastructure, traders will enjoy enhanced market clarity, faster execution, and the necessary tools to stay ahead of market trends.About OneRoyalOneRoyal is a globally licensed financial broker offering a wide range of trading products, including forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. With a focus on transparency, security, and speed, OneRoyal delivers a top-tier trading experience through advanced platforms and customer-centric approaches.For more information, visit or contact: Dominic PoynterEmail: ...Follow OneRoyal on social media:Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Telegram | XAbout AcuityAcuity Trading revolutionised the online trading experience for millions of investors with the introduction of visual news and sentiment tools in 2013. Today, Acuity continues to lead the fintech market with alpha generating alternative data and highly engaging trading tools using the latest in AI research and technology. Acuity's team of academics, scientists, news and market professionals are dedicated to delivering highly effective data products that bring value to investors of all levels and experience. Flexible delivery options include APIs, MT4/5, plug and play widgets and third party automation services.Contact Us

