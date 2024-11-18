DGFT Notifies Jewellery Exports from Amritsar Airport: GJEPC

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 18th November 2024, Mumbai: The Ministry of Commerce & Industry has issued an update in the Gazette of India announcing an important amendment to the Handbook of Procedures, 2023, to further streamline jewellery exports. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued a public notice dated 13th November adding Amritsar Airport as an authorised export point for gold, silver, and platinum jewellery.



The inclusion of Amritsar Airport comes after persistent efforts by the GJEPC, which has been consistently advocating for streamlining export procedures and promoting regional growth within the industry. This move will significantly boost the export potential of precious jewellery, especially for businesses in Punjab and surrounding areas.



Expressing his gratitude to the government, Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, said, “We are thankful to the government for their continued support in enhancing the ease of doing business in the sector, as demonstrated by this notification. Amritsar is one of the major thriving centres for Meenakari and Jadau jewellery. Previously, exporters had to travel to Delhi Customs to have their export parcels appraised, which was not only time-consuming but also presented logistical challenges. Now, with Amritsar Airport designated as an authorised export point, jewellers in the region will benefit from simplified and faster export processes.”



Vipul Shah further added, "Post the signing of the India-UAE CEPA, we have seen a surge in demand for Indian Jadau jewellery in Dubai, a key market for these exquisite pieces. Globally, there is immense market potential and future growth prospects for Jadau jewellery, and this move will help unlock further opportunities for artisans and exporters in Punjab and beyond.”

“On the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab, I extend my heartfelt wishes to the fellow members of the gem and jewellery community from GJEPC. I also once again express our sincere gratitude to the Government for bestowing such a meaningful gift on the eve of this sacred day.”



Previously, exports of precious jewellery under relevant schemes were allowed by airfreight and Foreign Post Offices through Customs Houses located in 12 major cities including Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, and Jaipur among others. This limited the options for exporters, particularly those situated in northern regions.

This latest amendment outlines the specific details regarding the addition of Amritsar Airport as an export hub and remains in effect immediately.

________________________________________





MENAFN18112024005232011781ID1108895805