(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's Technologies is set to launch its Mate70 flagship on November 26, a milestone in its sanctions-induced quest for self-sufficiency from US chips and software.

Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei Consumer Business Group, disclosed the launch date of the Mate70 during a Huawei car launch activity on November 15. Chinese said Huawei will launch four models simultaneously: the Mate70, Mate70 Pro, Mate70 Pro+ and Mate70 RS.

The reports said only the premium models would use a new 7-nanometer processor known as the Kirin 9100, which is said to be comparable to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 8+ Gen 1 for central processing units (CPU) and graphic processing units (GPU), respectively.

The reports said other Mate 70 phones will use the Kirin 9010 processor, which was used in the Mate 40 launched in 2021 and the P70 launched earlier this year.

The Kirin 9100 chip is reportedly made by Chinese chipmaker Shanghai Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) using its deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machines and N+3 process, while the Kirin 9000S chip used in last year's Mate60 is made using SMIC's N+2 process.

Both the 9100 and 9000S are 7nm chips, but the N+3 process can feature 130 million transistors per square millimeter, compared with 89 million transistors per square millimeter of the N+2 process. As the 9100 processor has a performance close to a 5nm chip, some media refer to it as a 6nm chip.