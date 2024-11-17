Emax Opens Fourth Qatar Store

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Premium retailer Emax has opened its fourth store in Qatar at Doha Festival City's ground floor. Emax offers a diverse product range that includes mobiles, IT products and accessories, premium televisions, home appliances, small appliances, and gadgets, gaming, gifting, personal care, car electronics and speakers. Landmark Group Qatar territory head Shumalan Naicker, said:“The New Emax store at Doha Festival City will definitely enhance the customer shopping experience in the electronics segment by offering premium brands under one roof with great customer service”. Also, in Emax now customers can earn and burn Shukran points and with Shukran Gift cards customers have choice for gifting too. In connection with the inauguration, the brand is offering sale on a wide range of premium electronics from 20% to 50% discount.

