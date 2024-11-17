JMA Upholds New Medical Fee Schedule, Warns Insurers Over Non-Compliance

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Amid a growing dispute with insurance companies, Jordan Medical Association (JMA) President Ziad Zoubi said on Saturday that doctors will provide free to patients unable to afford medical services, stressing that emergency cases will be treated regardless of payment ability or insurance status.

The new 2024 medical fee schedule, which officially came into effect on Saturday, has sparked controversy as Zoubi accused insurance companies, associations and unions of delaying its implementation despite its official publication in the Official Gazette, according to Al Mamlaka TV.

Zoubi criticised insurance companies for issuing unauthorised fee schedules, asserting that only the tariff published in the Official Gazette is valid.

He also called on insurance companies to comply with the 2024 fee schedule, warning that non-compliance could lead to a boycott of their services by doctors.

Zoubi stressed that while treatment will continue, patients will be required to pay in cash, after which doctors will issue invoices for reimbursement claims from insurance providers.

“Those who cannot pay will receive free treatment, and emergency cases will be treated regardless of insurance coverage,” he said.

The JMA also urged hospitals to adhere to its directives, urging hospital managers and doctors to follow the association's guidelines in cases of dispute.

Zoubi warned that violations of these guidelines could result in legal action.

Regarding the fee structure, Zoubi highlighted that the minimum consultation fee is set at JD15 for specialists and JD10 for general practitioners.

He also encouraged patients to report any overcharges to the JMA, assuring them of refunds in such cases.