Stanikzai Seeks Intel Community Cooperation Based On Doha Agreement

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Deputy Foreign Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai has sought Doha Agreement-based cooperation of the countries that had 20 years of military presence in Afghanistan.

Stanikzai expressed the view during the inauguration ceremony of the National of the best initiatives and innovations of Afghanistan.

He said the process of armed Jihad was over and now it was time to make efforts for practical, educational and economical Jihad.

Referring to the importance of education and knowledge, he asked the UN and other organizations to support Afghanistan in the areas of economy, agriculture and technic in this critical time

Stanikzai said:“We want countries that had 20 years of military presence here and bombarded this country to cooperate with Afghanistan in different fields based on the Doha Agreement and performed their moral and duty.”

Ghulam Haidar Shahamat, acting head of the Afghanistan Vocational Training Institute (AVTI) said that Afghanistan desperately needed professional and expert persons now.

He demanded the allocation of more funds for the AVTI and said the key to development and progress was in industrial development.

nh