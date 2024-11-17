Talabat Hosts Annual Choice Awards

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) talabat, the Mena region's leading on-demand food, grocery and retail for everyday deliveries, hosted the annual talabat Choice Awards at Hospitality Qatar for the fourth consecutive year.

The event on November 14 was held in the presence of key stakeholders and partners.

The talabat Annual Choice Awards celebrates excellence across multiple categories, highlighting outstanding restaurants, grocery stores, pharmacies, and dedicated logistics partners who are propelling the industry forward in Qatar.

This year's award ceremony consisted of 28 categories, including Fastest Delivery, Best Quality, Best Service and Most Loved Brands of 2024, among many others.

Francisco Miguel De Sousa, managing director of talabat Qatar, stated:“We are proud to host the Annual Choice Awards at Hospitality Qatar 2024. This event provided an opportunity to celebrate excellence within the food and hospitality sectors in Qatar and recognise the outstanding contributions of restaurants and valued partners across the country. Our goal is to continue to uplift the local culinary sector and support in creating opportunities for community engagement and industry growth.”

International Fairs and Promotions Qatar general manager, Haidar Mshaimesh, said:“This event highlighted the dedication, creativity, and hard work of industry leaders, showcasing the immense potential within our community."

