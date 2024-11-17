Shura Council Participates In Baku Climate Conference

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Shura Council participated in the 29th session of the of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework on Climate Change which concluded Sunday in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Shura Council members HE Nasser bin Mohammed al-Nuaimi and HE Nasser bin Mutarrif al-Humaidi represented the Shura Council in the two-day conference.

In his opening remarks before the first session titled: "Making climate commitments a reality: parliaments' role in raising mitigation ambition and implementing nationally determined contributions", HE al-Nuaimi shed the light on Qatar's role in backing climate efforts through executing clear-eyed policies based on the Qatar National Vision 2030, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He noted the ambitious projects Qatar has launched in clean energy, highlighting that these projects are the largest renewable energy initiatives in the region, which help reduce dependence on fossil fuels and significantly reduce carbon emissions, underscoring the State's unwavering efforts in advancing carbon capture and storage technologies.

He noted that Qatar aims to capture 5mn tonnes of carbon emissions annually by 2030, as these initiatives are part of Qatar's commitment to fulfilling its international obligations under the Paris Agreement.

In another session that discussed the topic of addressing climate vulnerability, and promoting an inclusive and equitable approach to climate action, HE al-Humaidi affirmed the importance of pursuing an overall approach that ensures the engagement of all nations, especially those which are more vulnerable to climate change effects, such as small island states, mountainous countries, and landlocked nations.

He stressed that climate challenges require a comprehensive international response that considers the needs of these countries, citing the Qatar National Environment and Climate Change Strategy 2021-2030, which aims to enhance energy efficiency and increase reliance on renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind energy.

He noted Al Daayen solar power plant project, which intends to produce 500 megawatts by 2025, contributing to reducing dependence on traditional energy sources, emphasising Qatar's role in supporting developed countries.

He noted Qatar's active engagement in supporting the Green Climate Fund and renewable energy projects in Africa, as these projects helped improve the living conditions in remote communities suffering from resource scarcity.

The conference addressed an array of key topics, including bolstering parliamentary action in drafting climate-related legislation, supporting innovation in clean technology, and providing the necessary funding to help developing countries mitigate the impacts of climate change.

The participants discussed the significance of promoting climate justice by providing support to the most affected countries and communities, and ensuring the implementation of overarching and enduring solutions.

