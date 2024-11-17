Woman Killed In Russian Drone Attack On Kherson
Date
11/17/2024 9:10:31 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman was killed in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson during a Russian drone attack.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
“A Kherson resident came under a Russian drone attack in the Dniprovskyi district. As a result of the explosion, a 51-year-old woman was fatally injured. She died on the spot. My condolences to her family and friends,” he wrote.
Read also:
Strike on Mykolaiv
: Injury toll grows to seven, two dead
As Ukrinform reported, a bus with passengers came under Russian fire in Kherson.
MENAFN17112024000193011044ID1108894574
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.