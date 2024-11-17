Woman Killed In Russian Drone Attack On Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman was killed in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson during a Russian drone attack.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“A Kherson resident came under a Russian drone attack in the Dniprovskyi district. As a result of the explosion, a 51-year-old woman was fatally injured. She died on the spot. My condolences to her family and friends,” he wrote.

