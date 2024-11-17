Trump pledges to ‘work very hard’ on Ukraine

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has committed to working tirelessly to resolve the Ukraine conflict and prevent further loss of life. Speaking at the America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Thursday, Trump emphasized the importance of addressing the situation in both Ukraine and the Middle East. “This conflict has to stop,” Trump stated, referencing reports of heavy casualties in recent days, including and civilians.



Trump, who has been critical of unlimited US support for Ukraine, reiterated his pledge from the campaign trail to end the war within 24 hours of taking office. Media reports suggest that Trump is already shaping new US policies toward Ukraine. A potential peace plan being discussed involves freezing the conflict along current front lines and suspending Ukraine’s NATO ambitions for 20 years in exchange for continued US military aid.



Trump has also appointed several Ukraine critics to key positions in his administration, including Senator Marco Rubio for secretary of state, Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence, and Matt Gaetz for attorney general. These nominations, pending Senate approval, reflect a shift in US foreign policy on Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia has expressed its willingness to negotiate but insists that key military objectives, including Ukrainian neutrality and demilitarization, must be met.

