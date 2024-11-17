Bolivia FM claims country invited to become BRICS partner

(MENAFN) Bolivia has been invited by Russia to become a partner country of the BRICS economic bloc, as confirmed by the country's Foreign Celinda Sosa Lunda. She shared the news during an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan.



Sosa Lunda expressed Bolivia's gratitude for the invitation, which was extended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. She noted that the invitation was accepted positively, emphasizing that BRICS represents a "new alternative" that will enhance multilateral cooperation and foster development in Bolivia and other nations. She contrasted this with past reliance on financial assistance tied to strict conditions, such as those imposed by the International Monetary Fund, which she suggested had contributed to poverty instead of economic growth.



The decision to grant Bolivia "partner country" status was made during the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, last month. This status allows Bolivia to participate in special BRICS summit sessions, foreign ministers' meetings, and other key events, though it is not full membership. BRICS, initially formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has expanded to include Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, and the UAE in 2024. Other countries, including Bolivia, are considered potential candidates for partnership.



Earlier this week, Belarus also announced its official status as a BRICS partner, calling the organization a "pillar of a multipolar world" that provides hope for a more just global order.

MENAFN17112024000045015687ID1108894361