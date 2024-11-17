Biden cautions about significant political shifts

(MENAFN) US President Joe Biden cautioned about significant shifts as he met with key allies at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, with Donald Trump's possible return to office casting a shadow over global dynamics. In Lima, Peru, Biden, joined by Japanese Prime Shigeru Ishiba and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yul, noted that the world had entered a new era of political transformation.



This meeting could be Biden's final one within the trilateral alliance he has nurtured over the past year to address the challenges posed by North Korea and China. Biden expressed optimism about the future of the alliance, asserting, "Built to stay, that’s what I hope and expect."



He also voiced concerns about growing cooperation between North Korea and Russia, warning of the destabilizing consequences, particularly with the possibility of North Korea sending troops to support Russia’s actions in Ukraine.



The White House announced that the three leaders would introduce a Secretariat to formalize the alliance, initially launched at Camp David last year. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan emphasized that the aim is to institutionalize the alliance, making it a permanent fixture of US foreign policy.



Sullivan also suggested that the initiative would likely continue under Trump’s potential second term, despite uncertainties surrounding his policy decisions.



As Biden attends the APEC Summit in Peru and prepares for the G20 Summit in Brazil, Trump's "America First" agenda looms large, with the possibility that US alliances may be reshaped under a second Trump administration. However, his likely focus on anti-China policies may still align him with key allies like South Korea and Japan. Additionally, Biden is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit.

MENAFN17112024000045015687ID1108894339